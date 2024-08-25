BSF Meghalaya Foils Major Sugar Smuggling Attempt; Two Held

In a decisive operation, the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, in conjunction with local police, thwarted a major sugar smuggling attempt on August 24.
The operation resulted in the interception of three trucks loaded with a substantial quantity of sugar intended for illegal export into Bangladesh.
The BSF troops, operating in the Lyngkhat border area of East Khasi Hills district, identified and seized three trucks carrying a total of 74,000 kilograms of sugar. The drivers of the trucks, two Indian nationals, were unable to provide valid documentation for the consignment.
The seized sugar and the two apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Pynursla police station. They are now facing further investigation and legal proceedings.
This successful operation underscores the vigilance and efficiency of the BSF in curbing cross-border smuggling activities.