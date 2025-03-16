BSF Apprehends 7 Bangladeshi Nationals, 2 Indians Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a series of successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals in different locations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The operations took place in East Khasi Hills (EKH), East Jaintia Hills (EJH), and South Garo Hills (SGH) districts.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, vigilant troops of the 172 Bn BSF carried out a special operation in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills, leading to the capture of four Bangladeshi nationals.

In a separate operation, troops of the 22 Bn BSF apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals in South Garo Hills while they were attempting to cross into India in search of employment. The alert personnel successfully intercepted their movement, preventing unauthorized border entry.

Additionally, troops of the 04 Bn BSF apprehended two Indian nationals along with a vehicle loaded with sugar near the international border on the Nayabazar-Pynursla PWD road in East Khasi Hills district. The individuals were attempting to smuggle the consignment into Bangladesh.

The apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.

