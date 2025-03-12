Subscribe

BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempt in West Jaintia Hills

Acting on intelligence inputs, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF Meghalaya conducted a swift operation near the International Border in West Jaintia Hills.

Pratidin Time
The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border, rescuing 46 cattle worth over ₹8 lakh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF Meghalaya conducted a swift operation near the International Border in West Jaintia Hills. During the operation, 46 cattle were found tied in a jungle area, reportedly prepared for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seized cattle were later handed over to the PPP Muktapur police station for further legal proceedings.

