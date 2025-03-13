BSF Apprehends Four Bangladeshi Nationals Near South Garo Hills Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, near the International Border in South Garo Hills during a coordinated operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal crossings, troops from the 200th Battalion BSF, in coordination with Baghmara MCP, launched an operation and intercepted a Tata Winger vehicle suspected of facilitating infiltration. Upon inspection, four Bangladeshi nationals, including the tout, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle and recovered items, have been handed over to the Baghmara Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

