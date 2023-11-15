BSF Commandant Managed To Find His Way Back After Getting Lost in West Garo Hills Jungle

A Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant of the 200 Battalion while he was on an area familiarization recce of the thick forest of West Garo Hills got separated from the main body of the team at about 10.30 am on November 13, 2023.
Immediately considering the factors of fading sunlight and dense jungle a joint operation consisting of BSF personnel, local villagers, Forest and Police officials was launched, and resultantly the officer was tracked down.
The BSF Commandant who got separated from the main body of the team was identified as Raj Narayan Mishra.