BSF Meghalaya Seized 270 Bags of Sugar on International Border

In a coordinated and timely operation on Saturday night, the troops from the 100th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, partnered with the Meghalaya Police to thwart a major smuggling attempt near the Bangladesh border.
Acting on a specific tip-off, the joint forces conducted a targeted operation in the border village of Paulpara, leading to the confiscation of 270 bags of sugar, totaling 13,500 kilograms and valued at Rs. 5,40,000.
The intercepted sugar bags were discovered strategically dumped near an abandoned house, indicating a well-organized smuggling attempt into Bangladesh. The joint operation was a result of the seamless collaboration between the BSF and Meghalaya Police, showcasing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb illicit activities along the border.
The seized items were promptly handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.
The Border Security Force remain vigilant and committed to thwarting any attempts at smuggling or other illicit activities along the border.