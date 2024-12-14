BSF Foils Infiltration, Apprehends 7 Bangladeshis in Meghalaya

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into India from the Rattachera area in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, the BSF reported on Saturday.

The individuals were reportedly lured by Bangladeshi touts, who facilitated their illegal entry into India for a fee of 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately Rs 5,000) and promised free medical treatment in Kolkata for two of the group members.

The apprehended individuals were en route to Kolkata after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border, but their plans were thwarted by the BSF's vigilance. The suspects were identified as Mohammed Shahjahan (55), and his daughter Aarifa (20), along with five other individuals.

According to a BSF statement, "On December 13, 2024, based on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the 172 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier apprehended the seven Bangladeshi nationals in the Rattachera area of East Jaintia Hills district. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the individuals were aided by two Bangladeshi touts who charged 7,000 Taka for their illegal crossing and promised medical assistance in Kolkata for two of them."

The group was travelling through Assam’s Dona Skur village and Badarpur railway station before heading to Kolkata. However, as part of a goodwill gesture, the BSF handed over all the apprehended individuals to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting on December 14, 2024.

In a separate operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the areas of Sonata, Dawki, and Kasinda in the East Khasi Hills district, the BSF successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt.

The troops seized contraband goods worth Rs 9.83 lakh, including cattle, sugar, liquor, truck rims, biscuits, fish, betel nuts, potatoes, blankets, garlic, and other edible goods, all of which were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seized goods have been handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and action. The BSF’s continuous efforts to secure India’s borders highlight its commitment to preventing cross-border crimes and illegal activities.