Assam Rifles Nab Myanmar National With Rs 1.24 Crore Fake Currency In Mizoram

In a significant crackdown on smuggling, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized illegal Indian currency worth ₹1.24 crore in the Ngur area of Champhai district on December 4. A Myanmarese national was apprehended in connection with the incident, officials reported on Saturday.

The seized currency consisted of ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 denominations. In a statement on X, Assam Rifles said, "Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police, recovered ₹1,24,89,900 of illegal Indian currency and apprehended one Myanmarese national in the general area of Ngur, Champhai district, Mizoram, on December 4, 2024."

This operation comes on the heels of another significant seizure in the Champhai district. On December 3, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered 152.24 grams of heroin valued at ₹1.06 crore in the Zote area.

"The contraband was concealed inside a bag. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings," stated the Assam Rifles in a release.

These back-to-back operations highlight the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat smuggling in Mizoram, a state grappling with cross-border trafficking due to its proximity to Myanmar. "The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram and India," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Both cases underline the challenges faced by enforcement agencies in tackling illicit activities along the India-Myanmar border. Legal proceedings are underway against the individuals apprehended in these cases.