Meghalaya Police Foil HNLC's Attempt to Detonate IED; Sleeper Cell Busted

In a joint operation of East Khasi Hills, the District Elite Force (DEF) and Ri-Bhoi DEF Meghalaya Police was able to foil the bid of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to explode another IED.
According to the police, at about 6:00 pm on Monday, one vehicle bearing registration number ML- 12-3243 (Bolero Pick-Up) driven by Damanbha Ripnar was detained at Umsning-Mawhati Road.
On the voluntary leading of the accused Damanbha Ripnar, one IED was recovered from the above mentioned vehicle by Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) from Shillong after observing all the safety protocols.
Till filing of this report one active sleeper cell of HNLC consisting of 4 accused persons has been busted thereby foiling their attempt to explode more IEDs in Shillong and Nongpoh town.
It is to be mentioned that this sleeper cell was taking directions from Bangladesh based proscribed HNLC fugitives.
Details of accused arrested:
1. Damanbha Ripnar alias Shall Lapang
2. Robinis Ripnar
3. Jill Tariang
4. Shining Nongrum
All 4 (four) accused are residents of Ri-Bhol District, the police stated.
Details of Seizure:
1. 15 Gelatin Sticks, 167 splinters (shrapnel inside the IED), 1 safety fuse wire. 3 numbers of Non electric Detonators
2. Vehicle B/R No. ML-12-3243 (Bolero Pick-Up)
3. Mobile Phones-5
In this regard, criminal case vide Nongpoh PS case No. 25(3)2024 U/s 120 B/121 A IPC R/w section 10/13/18 UA(P) Act and 5/6 Explosive Substance Act was registered.
Earlier, the Meghalaya Police had arrested two persons in connection to the IED explosion in the Lewduh Market area of Meghalaya's Shillong, namely Ebakordor Nongpluh (26), resident of West Jaintia Hills District and Tarson Lymba (58), resident of West Jaintia Hills District.
Both the criminals were arrested from Shillong and Dawki respectively on Monday.