Meghalaya: BSF Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize Rs 8 Lakhs Worth Illicit Items
An illicit smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya on Wednesday, officials informed via a communique.
According to their statement, several contraband items with a total value of over Rs 8 lakhs was seized during the operation.
"In a significant operation conducted on November 29, 2023, alert troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled illicit smuggling attempts along the International border, confiscating contraband items with a total value exceeding Rs 8 lakh that were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh," the statement read.
The troopers had responded to an intelligence input to launch several simultaneous operations resulting in the interception of cattle, sugar consignment, clothing items, foreign currency and other illicit goods being smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh through the bordering district of Jaintia and Khasi Hills.
The statement mentioned, "Responding to specific intelligence inputs, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya launched a series of operations, resulting in the interception of cattles, huge quantity of sugar, clothing items, foreign currency, and various other illicit goods from the bordering district of Jaintia and Khasi Hills."
"The confiscated items were promptly handed over to the respective Customs office for further necessary legal actions," it added.