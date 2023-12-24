BSF Intercepts Smuggled Sugar, Apprehends Bangladeshi and 3 Indian Nationals Near Border

In a proactive operation carried out on Saturday, the vigilant troops of the 01 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted a Mahindra Bolero pick-up loaded with Sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh and apprehended one Bangladeshi and three Indian nationals near Rongra bordering area under South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific info, BSF troops identified a suspicious Bolero Pick- up on Hill Road approaching from Rongra side. The intercepted vehicle was loaded with the consignments of Sugar with four occupants.
Upon questioning, the occupants provided unsatisfactory responses and failed to produce valid documents pertaining to the consignment of Sugar.
Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants was identified as Mohammed Shamim, a Bangladeshi national residing in Gobindpur, district Netrakona, Bangladesh.
The other three individuals were identified as Amorjit Hajong from Arapara, Baghmara; Engling Sangma from Sanbana, Rongra; and Ramakey R Mark from Arapara, Baghmara.
All apprehended individuals, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Police Station Rongra for further legal action.