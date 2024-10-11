BSF Meghalaya Apprehends Bangladeshi National Near International Border

Alert troops from the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya apprehended a Bangladeshi national near the International border in the West Garo Hills district on October 10, 2024.
Acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant personnel of the 100 Battalion BSF successfully detained the individual. The apprehended person has been identified as Md Rabibul Islam Robin, a resident of Sherpur district, Bangladesh.
Robin was captured while attempting to illegally infiltrate into Indian territory. Following the apprehension, he was handed over to the Police Station in Dalu for further investigation.
The operation underscores the BSF's commitment to maintaining border security and preventing unauthorized crossings.