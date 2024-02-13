BSF Meghalaya Clarifies Allegations of Misconduct at West Jaintia Hills Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya clarified on Tuesday the confusion surrounding the West Jaintia Hills border incident involving veterinary doctor Dr. Seiboklang Buam, who claimed the force's men of threatening him to shoot him and strip him naked on Sunday afternoon.
The BSF in a statement claimed that the allegation levelled by the individual against the BSF troops is entirely false and misleading propaganda against the force. “The BSF is committed towards the larger interest of national security, even in the face of challenges and constraints,” the statement reads.
According to the BSF, the troops deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Hawaitila observed an individual heading towards Lakroh Nala, very close to the International border (IB).
“Upon being stopped by BSF troops, he expressed his displeasure and took the matter as a personal ego since he claimed to be a local Veterinary doctor. On being stopped by BSF troops he started recording video footage of the general bordering area and of the BSF Jawans on duty. Despite requests from the BSF troops to stop filming, the individual did not adhere to the request. Later, the said veterinary doctor left the area while threatening the BSF troops on duty with dire consequences. After some time, he returned with some villagers, shouting at the BSF troops and recording a video to defame the force,” PRO BSF Meghalaya said in the statement.
The PRO also mentioned that the BSF personnel deployed at the border are there to protect the civil population residing near the international border. Thus, such unfounded allegations not only harm the morale of the dedicated troops working in challenging conditions but also create unnecessary tensions, the PRO asserted.
Following the incident, a meeting was held at office of SDO (Civil) Amalarem chaired by Dr Abhishek Saini, alongwith SDPO Amalarem Sub- Division, Dr Seiboklang Buam, SHO PS- Muktapur and BSF officials on Monday.
The BSF claimed that during the meeting the factual position of the issue (which negated the allegations) was brought to the notice of the house and there after the matter was resolved amicably.
Accordingly, another meeting on the same day was convened, attended by the local MLA Lahkmen Rymbui , Chief advisor to the Government of Meghalaya , Additional Home Secretary Government of Meghalaya, IG Law & Order ( Meghalaya Police), IG Border and IG BSF Meghalaya to discuss about the unfortunate incident.
Later, the Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya, after citing the factual facts of the case, assured the house that the BSF is committed towards the larger interest of National security, even in the face of challenges and constraints. “The BSF troops are rendering relentless service to the nation,” the Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya said.
Earlier, accusations have surfaced that the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly manhandled a doctor from the veterinary department.
Dr. Seiboklang Buam, incharge of Veterinary Dispensary in Muktapur, narrated the events leading up to the altercation. According to Dr. Buam, two BSF personnel intercepted him in the afternoon, while he was en route for fishing along the Muktapur-Jaliakhola road near Lakroh, under the Hawai Tilla BOP. Allegedly, the BSF accused Dr. Buam of trespassing into Indian Territory.
Dr. Buam asserted his track record of cooperation with the BSF, stating that he has consistently assisted them during incidents in the area. However, tensions escalated as he claims to have been unjustly labelled as an intruder. The doctor reported engaging in a verbal exchange with the BSF, asked them to fulfill their duties and intercept a cow being smuggled into Bangladesh.
Amidst the confrontation, Dr. Buam said that he attempted to document the incident by recording video footage with his mobile phone. However, he asserts that the BSF personnel forcibly confiscated his device, further escalating the situation.
The situation took a disturbing turn when Dr. Buam claims the BSF personnel threatened him with severe consequences, including taking him to the zero point and shoot him. Shockingly, he alleges that they demanded him to strip off his clothing and beg for forgiveness by bending down to their feet.
Local residents, witnessing the altercation, intervened to express their discontented with the behaviour of the BSF personnel. They condemned the alleged act of taking the law into their own hands and manhandling a citizen.
The incident sparked outrage in Muktapur, prompting calls for action. In response, the BSF then planned to meet local authorities to prevent further tension escalation.