BSF Meghalaya Clarifies Allegations of Misconduct at West Jaintia Hills Border

“Upon being stopped by BSF troops, he expressed his displeasure and took the matter as a personal ego since he claimed to be a local Veterinary doctor. On being stopped by BSF troops he started recording video footage of the general bordering area and of the BSF Jawans on duty. Despite requests from the BSF troops to stop filming, the individual did not adhere to the request. Later, the said veterinary doctor left the area while threatening the BSF troops on duty with dire consequences. After some time, he returned with some villagers, shouting at the BSF troops and recording a video to defame the force,” PRO BSF Meghalaya said in the statement.