BSF Meghalaya Ensures Peaceful Lok Sabha Polls

In light of the general parliamentary elections held today in Meghalaya, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya played a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the electoral process across the state.
For the parliamentary elections 2024, which included two constituencies in Meghalaya—Shillong and Tura—the BSF Meghalaya Frontier deployed a dedicated contingent comprising six companies across Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills districts.
On Election Day, BSF troops maintained security measures and assisted local border residents, elderly, and special abled individuals in reaching the election booths to cast their votes without hindrance. This facilitated a peaceful environment that underscores the essence of democratic values in our nation. Their presence enhanced public confidence and ensured a safe environment for voters, candidates, and election officials alike.
This deployment highlights the unwavering commitment of the BSF in upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.