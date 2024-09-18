BSF Meghalaya Foil Smuggling Attempt, Seize Cattle, Contraband

Meghalaya

A large quantity of clothing items were seized while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border of Meghalaya in yet another operation by troopers of the 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya.
Cattle and contraband items worth more than Rs 16 lakh was seized by BSF Meghalaya after successfully thwarting smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday. The items were held while being smuggled to Bangladesh, a statement mentioned.

Troopers of the 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya acted on specific inputs to seize a huge quantity of eatables and other contraband items in the East Khasi Hills district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"The confiscated items were handed over to the concern customs office for further necessary legal action," added the statement.

In a separate operation, 12 buffaloes were rescued by personnel of the 4th Bn BSF from the border area of BOP Hawaitila, while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

A large quantity of clothing items were seized while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border of Meghalaya in yet another operation by troopers of the 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya.

