BSF Meghalaya Foiled Smuggling Attempts: Confiscates Rs 11 Lakh Worth of Items

The alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted illicit smuggling activities in various operations worth more than Rs 11 lakh while it was being smuggled into Bangladesh on Sunday night.
Acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya conducted various operations on the International border of Meghalaya, which led to the confiscation of Buffalo, Phensedyl, Indian sugar, clothing item and other contraband items.
The confiscated goods were handed over to the respective Customs office for further necessary legal actions.