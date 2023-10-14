BSF Meghalaya Foils 2 Smuggling Attempt of Cattle on Int'l Border, 56 Rescued

The vigilant troops of 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya foiled the cattle smuggling attempts of miscreants by rescuing 56 cattle heads from the International border of Meghalaya in last 48 hrs. The cattle heads were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh through the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills.
Based on specific information, a vehicle was intercepted by BSF troops deployed at Sonapur Bridge in East Jaintia Hills on Friday. The BSF party signaled the vehicle to stop, but the driver instead accelerated the vehicle toward the Umkiang area. The BSF party pursued them for a while and managed to seize the cattle-laden vehicle. However, the driver escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the dense forest along the road and darkness.
The BSF party seized 35 cattle, which were brutally crammed into the vehicle. The seized cattle and the vehicle were handed over to the Police post in Umkiang for further legal action.
In another operation troops of 172 Battalion BSF Meghalaya managed to seized 21 numbers of cattle, which were concealed in jungle area near the International border meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.