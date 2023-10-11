BSF Rescued 70 Cattle at Indo-Bangla Border in Meghalaya

In a major operation against illegal cattle smuggling, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Wednesday successfully rescued 70 cattle from the International border of Meghalaya. These cattle were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.
Based on specific information, the troops of 181 Battalion carried out a coordinated operation with the Meghalaya police near the bordering village of Silbari in South Garo Hills and managed to seize 22 cattle (buffaloes), which were concealed in a jungle area. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.
In another operation, acting on specific information, troops of 193 Battalion and 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya also seize 48 cattle meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the international border of East Khasi & East Jaintia Hills.