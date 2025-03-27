BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempt, Five Apprehended

In a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation, the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt near the international border in West Jaintia Hills District.

Advertisment

The operation led to the seizure of 22 buffaloes and the apprehension of five Indian nationals.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal stocking of cattle in a betel nut garden for smuggling into Bangladesh, BSF personnel swiftly launched an operation.

The individuals attempting to smuggle the cattle were caught in the act and failed to provide any legitimate justification for the possession and stocking of the animals.

Following the operation, the seized cattle and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Police Patrol Post (PPP) in Muktapur for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Also Read: Manipur Police Crack Down on Insurgents, Arrest Seven and Seize Weapons