Manipur Police Crack Down on Insurgents, Arrest Seven and Seize Weapons

Manipur Police, in a series of coordinated operations across the state, arrested seven cadres of various banned insurgent groups and recovered arms, ammunition, and suspected stolen vehicles. The crackdown comes amid heightened security measures in the conflict-ridden state.

On March 21, security forces arrested Thangmangjam Naoba Singh, a 28-year-old active cadre of the KCP-PWG, from Mayang Langjing Bazar in Imphal West. Authorities revealed that he was allegedly involved in extortion, threatening business owners and collecting money from stone crushers, shops, and the general public in and around Imphal.

In another operation the same day, Manipur Police arrested four active members of the KCP (Apunba) in Imphal West District. The arrested individuals were identified as Mutum Jackson Meitei, Akoijam Sanjoy Singh, Nongthombam Gopen Singh, and Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh, the latter being their commander. During the raid, security forces seized a significant cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle with a loaded magazine, a 9mm pistol, air guns, a double-barrel gun, an improvised mortar, and several ammunition magazines.

Meanwhile, in Imphal East District, security forces arrested a 39-year-old active cadre of the banned PREPAK outfit, Nongthombam Kenedy Meitei. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting civilians. In a separate operation, police also apprehended Laishram Romen Meitei, a 46-year-old member of the RPF/PLA. A mobile phone and a wallet were recovered from his possession.

Apart from the insurgent arrests, security forces also recovered two suspected stolen vehicles from Ushoipokpi along NH-102 in Thoubal District. In another major breakthrough, arms and ammunition were seized from Kangpokpi District, including two SLR rifles, a .22mm country-made pistol, six mortar bombs, and an improvised mortar.

Manipur Police have ramped up security measures across the state, installing 109 checkpoints in both hill and valley districts. Enhanced patrolling and convoy security are being provided along NH-37 and NH-2 to ensure the safe movement of essential supplies. The security crackdown comes at a time when Manipur remains under President’s Rule, imposed on February 13 following the deteriorating law and order situation. The state has been witnessing unrest since May 3 last year after ethnic clashes erupted over demands for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.