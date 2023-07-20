Meghalaya

BSF M'laya Thwarts Horse Smuggling Attempt on International Border in East Jaintia Hills

The BSF promptly pursued the truck and found it parked near the petrol pump in Umkiang and the driver had managed to escape from the spot. Upon searching the vehicle, the BSF team found nine horses that were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.
BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Horse Smuggling Attempt on International Border in East Jaintia Hills
BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Horse Smuggling Attempt on International Border in East Jaintia Hills
Pratidin Time

After cows, the troops of the 172 battalion of the Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully rescued nine horses that were being transported in a truck meant for smuggling into Bangladesh, on Wednesday in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

A BSF Mobile Check Post, deployed near National Highway-06 in Sonapur, signaled the suspicious truck to stop.

However, instead of complying, the truck driver accelerated the vehicle and fled toward the Umkiang bordering area.

The BSF promptly pursued the truck and found it parked near the petrol pump in Umkiang and the driver had managed to escape from the spot.

Upon searching the vehicle, the BSF team found nine horses that were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

The seized horses and the truck were handed over to the local police for further legal action.

BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Horse Smuggling Attempt on International Border in East Jaintia Hills
BSF Meghalaya Rescued 37 Cattle on International Border of East Khasi Hills
Border Security Force
International Border
BSF Meghalaya
Horse Smuggling

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
meghalaya>>north-east/meghalaya/bsf-mlaya-thwarts-horse-smuggling-attempt-on-international-border-in-east-jaintia-hills
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com