BSF Meghalaya Foils Drug and Fish Smuggling Attempts, Apprehend 12 Suspects

Heightening the vigil in view of upcoming Republic Day, on January 19, 2024, acting on specific tip-off, alert troops of 193 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended three drug peddlers, seizing 1728 Yaba tablets from their possession.
The operation took place in the area under PS Ranikor, South West Khasi Hills district. The apprehended drug peddlers, traveling on two bikes, were intercepted by the BSF team, who were heading towards the bordering area near Ranikor.
The apprehended persons revealed their identity as Somison Sangma (25 Yrs) , Jenel D Sangma (23 Yrs) and Gopal Barman (27 Yrs), all residents of Nokrianala under PS- Dangar district East Khasi Hills. The seized Yaba tablets and arrested drug peddlers were handed over to PS Ranikor for further legal action.
In a separate operation, acting on specific info, vigilant troops of 110 Battalion BSF Meghalaya apprehended nine Indian smugglers along with consignment of fish while being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The apprehended smugglers and seized items have been handed over to Customs office Shella for further necessary action.
These successful operations underscore the BSF's unwavering commitment to curbing illegal activities and maintaining the security and integrity of the border. The BSF has heightened its vigil along the border to prevent any untoward incidents.