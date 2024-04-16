BSF Meghalaya & Local Police Seize Betel Nuts at International Border

In a significant joint operation, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, and Meghalaya Police successfully seized a huge quantity of dry betel nuts from the bordering area of South Garo Hills district.
Based on specific information, BSF troops from the 200 Bn, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border on Monday.
During this operation, 4,900 kg of dry betel nuts worth over Rs 14 lakh were recovered from an abandoned house located near the International border.
The seized betel nuts were handed over to the Rongra police station for further action.
In another operation, Seema Praharis of 172 Bn BSF recovered a stolen Bajaj Pulser Bike (16 A 3466) intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh and apprehended the bike rider from the Umkiang border area.
After verification, the bike and its rider were handed over to the Dholai Police Station under the Cachar district of Assam for further legal action.