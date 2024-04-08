BSF & Meghalaya Police Crackdown: Sugar Seized at International Border

Based on specific information, BSF troops from the 01 Bn and 200 Bn, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

During this operation, more than 30,000 kg of Indian Sugar were recovered from the forest area and an abandoned house located near the International border South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. The seized Sugar was handed over to the concerned police station for further action.