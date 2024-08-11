Protests Erupt in Silchar and Karimganj Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Protests have erupted in Silchar and Karimganj against reported atrocities committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. In Silchar, a significant demonstration took place in Tapoban Nagar on Saturday evening.
Silchar Protests
A rally, led by Commissioner Rajesh Das of Ward No. 26, began at Radha Govind Lane and proceeded to Ashram Road Market. Participants, numbering in the hundreds, chanted slogans such as "Hindu Aikya Zindabad," "Moulobadi Jammat Murdabad," and "Ensure the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus." They condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the burning of temples and monasteries. The rally concluded with the lighting of a lamp and garlanding of temporary martyrdom altars for Hindus who have died in Bangladesh since 1971.
Rajesh Das addressed the media, expressing grave concerns over recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh by radical groups. “The vandalism of temples and business establishments by Jammat workers in Bangladesh cannot be tolerated,” Das stated. He highlighted the drastic reduction in the Hindu population in Bangladesh, from 28% in 1971 to 7% today, attributing it to what he called a conspiracy against Hindus. Das urged both the Assam and Union Governments to set up relief camps for affected Hindus.
Karimganj Protests
In Karimganj, thousands joined the "Bangladesh Chalo" movement organized by the Hindu Rakshak Bahini. The protest march began at Karimganj College and was marked by demonstrators wearing black cloth and carrying placards. The police initially tried to control the protest with barricades, leading to clashes between police and protesters. Despite attempts to stop them, protesters continued to advance, raising slogans against Bangladesh.
The demonstration intensified as some protesters threatened to cross into Bangladesh and integrate it into India. The protest ended with participants reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the road.
Both protests reflect growing anger and solidarity within the Hindu community in Assam in response to the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.