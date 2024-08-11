Protests Erupt in Silchar and Karimganj Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Silchar Protests

A rally, led by Commissioner Rajesh Das of Ward No. 26, began at Radha Govind Lane and proceeded to Ashram Road Market. Participants, numbering in the hundreds, chanted slogans such as "Hindu Aikya Zindabad," "Moulobadi Jammat Murdabad," and "Ensure the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus." They condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the burning of temples and monasteries. The rally concluded with the lighting of a lamp and garlanding of temporary martyrdom altars for Hindus who have died in Bangladesh since 1971.