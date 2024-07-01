BSF Meghalaya Nabs Three Bangladeshi Nationals at East Khasi Hills Border

On June 30, 2024, alert troops of the 193 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. The apprehended individuals include Mohibur Rehman (30), Kudus Miah (25) from Sunamganj district, and Mubarak Hossain (16) from Sylhet district.
Based on specific intelligence, a BSF unit stationed at the Dangar Tri Junction stopped a Maruti Alto car and, upon suspicion, detained two Indian touts along with the three Bangladeshi nationals. Preliminary questioning revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered Indian territory with the intention of traveling to Kashmir in search of employment.
The apprehended individuals are currently being handed over to the Dangar Police Station in East Khasi Hills for further legal procedures.