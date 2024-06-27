BSF & Meghalaya Police Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Bid; 3 Held

In a proactive move against cross-border cattle smuggling, BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya police, intercepted a significant attempt on June 25, 2024, as per an official release on June 26.
Operating on precise intelligence, troops from the 100 Bn BSF rescued 132 cattle from dense jungle terrain near Cherengpara village along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the South Garo Hills district.
The operation also resulted in the apprehension of three Indian nationals involved in the illegal activity. The rescued cattle and detainees were promptly transferred to the police check post at Dimapara under PS Gasuapara.
This successful joint effort underscores ongoing efforts to thwart smuggling activities threatening border security and economic stability.