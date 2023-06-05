BSF Meghalaya Promotes Environment Protection on World Environment Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya observed World Environment Day with great enthusiasm and determination to combat plastic pollution. Under the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution," troops of BSF Meghalaya took a pledge to make significant changes in their daily lives to protect the environment and inspire others to adopt eco-friendly habits.
In a series of initiatives, various plantation drives were organized by BSF across different Border Outposts (BOPs). The aim was not only to enhance green cover but also to raise awareness among the villagers residing in the bordering areas about environmental changes and challenges.
Additionally, the students of BSF Senior Secondary School actively participated in a cleanliness drive, ensuring that the school and its surrounding areas were free from plastic waste and litter.
IG BSF, during the event, emphasized the urgent need for sustainable living in the face of indiscriminate waste production and climate change. He stressed the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices and making conscious efforts to minimize plastic usage.