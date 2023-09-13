BSF Meghalaya Rescued 67 Cattle on Indo-Bangla Border

On September 11, 2023, troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in a joint operation with Meghalaya police, successfully rescued 67 cattle near the international border of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills. These cattle were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.
Based on specific information, the troops of the 193rd Battalion BSF carried out a coordinated operation with the Meghalaya police.
They seized 37 cattle, which were concealed in a jungle area near the bordering village of Kamarphil in East Khasi Hills, with the intention of smuggling them into Bangladesh. The seized cattle were subsequently handed over to the Police Station Dangar for further necessary action.
In another operation, troops of 4th BSF Battalion and 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya also seized 30 cattle near the International border, while being smuggled to Bangladesh.