BSF Meghalaya Seizes Bangladeshi Wooden Boats, Refutes Viral Video Claims

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted and seized 19 Bangladeshi wooden boats in the Jadukata River near Ghumaghat on July 29, 2024.
The boats were reportedly being used by Bangladeshi smugglers attempting to cross into Indian territory to collect stone boulders and sand.
The operation, conducted by the 193 Battalion of the BSF, is a testament to the force's heightened vigilance and mission mode approach to border security. This swift action effectively thwarted illegal activities and ensured the security of the border region. The seized boats have been taken into custody and will be handed over to the Customs office in Dangar for further processing.
In response to the rising concerns about border security, a battalion commandant-level meeting was held on July 29, 2024, between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The meeting focused on enhancing border domination, increasing vigilance, and coordinating simultaneous patrolling in vulnerable areas. These measures are aimed at improving border security and maintaining peace along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
The operation comes in the wake of viral videos showing large numbers of Bangladeshi nationals illegally entering Indian territory by boat to steal boulders from the Dangar river in East Khasi Hills. The videos raised significant concerns among local residents and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), which accused BSF personnel of inaction.
The KSU, specifically its South West Khasi Hills and Balat Border Area Circles, demanded immediate action from the district administrations of East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills to halt the intrusion and theft, threatening to take their own measures if necessary.
In response to these allegations, a BSF source clarified Pratidin Time, “The viral video in question was outdated and unrelated to the recent incident. There have been no reports regarding the incident.”
The source confirmed that while the recent seizure of boats occurred near Ghumaghat, it was not connected to the viral video of the Dangar river incident.