BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Items and Rescues Cattle Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

A joint operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya led to the seizure of contraband items worth ₹21,74,400 and the rescue of 47 cattle intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Based on intelligence inputs, personnel from the 193 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Customs, set up a Joint Mobile Check Post (MCP) near Sohritcham (Ladbakli) in East Khasi Hills district.

During routine inspections, a bus traveling from Shillong to Photkroh was stopped and found to be carrying unclaimed goods without proper documentation. The seized items were handed over to the Customs Office in Dangar for further investigation.

In a separate operation conducted in the early hours of the day, BSF personnel intercepted and rescued 47 cattle near the international borders of South West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, and East Khasi Hills. The cattle were suspected to be en route for illegal smuggling into Bangladesh and were subsequently handed over to the local police for necessary legal proceedings.

It may be mentioned that the BSF have increased border vigilance in light of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, a period known for heightened smuggling activities. Further investigations into both cases are underway.

