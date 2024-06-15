BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Worth Rs. 77 Lakhs on International Border

The vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya intercepted significant contraband destined for smuggling into Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi Hills on Friday.
Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the 110 Bn noticed suspicious activity near Khasimara riverbank. Upon inspection, they discovered a cache of medicines and mobile phone displays valued at over Rs. 73 lakhs concealed in cartons.
Simultaneously, in another operation coordinated with Meghalaya Police, troops from the 200 Bn seized 10,000 kilograms of sugar hidden in an abandoned house near the Rongra border area of South Garo Hills.
The seized items, including medicines, mobile displays, and sugar, were handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings.