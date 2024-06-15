Meghalaya

BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Worth Rs. 77 Lakhs on International Border

The seized items, including medicines, mobile displays, and sugar, were handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings.
BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Worth Rs. 77 Lakhs on International Border
BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Worth Rs. 77 Lakhs on International Border
Pratidin Time

The vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya intercepted significant contraband destined for smuggling into Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi Hills on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the 110 Bn noticed suspicious activity near Khasimara riverbank. Upon inspection, they discovered a cache of medicines and mobile phone displays valued at over Rs. 73 lakhs concealed in cartons.

Simultaneously, in another operation coordinated with Meghalaya Police, troops from the 200 Bn seized 10,000 kilograms of sugar hidden in an abandoned house near the Rongra border area of South Garo Hills.

The seized items, including medicines, mobile displays, and sugar, were handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings.

BSF Meghalaya Seizes Contraband Worth Rs. 77 Lakhs on International Border
Tripura: BSF Constable Assaulted, Equipments Snatched by Miscreants Along Indo-Bangladesh Border
Indo-Bangla border
contraband drugs
BSF Meghalaya

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
meghalaya>>north-east/meghalaya/bsf-meghalaya-seizes-contraband-worth-rs-77-lakhs-on-international-border
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com