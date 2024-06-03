Tripura: BSF Constable Assaulted, Equipments Snatched by Miscreants Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was assaulted by Bangladeshi miscreants while on duty at the India-Bangladesh International Border near Border Outpost Kalamchera in West Tripura.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a large group of Bangladeshi individuals illegally crossed the border and gathered near the fencing, according to a BSF statement.
The statement detailed that on June 2, BSF Constable Bhole was on OP duty at Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence Gate No. 196 in the area of Border Outpost Kalamchera of the 150 Battalion BSF. Around 13:30 hrs, a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed the International Border and assembled near the fencing gate with the intent to smuggle sugar.
The BSF reported that the miscreants used abusive language and made vulgar gestures, snatching the constable's weapon and radio set.
"Constable Bhole to disperse the miscreants and to prevent smuggling, entered ahead of the fence through the gate. The Bangladeshi miscreants gheraoed and assaulted Ct Bhole and attempted to drag him towards Bangladesh side," the statement added.
Despite managing to escape, Constable Bhole sustained grievous injuries after being assaulted with bamboo sticks and an iron rod.
A commandant-level flag meeting was subsequently held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), during which a strong protest was lodged by the BSF. The snatched weapon and radio set were returned to the BSF by the BGB.