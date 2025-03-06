BSF Meghalaya Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth ₹213 Crore, Apprehends 11 Individuals

The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya has intensified its operations to curb illegal activities and safeguard the nation’s borders. During the current fortnight, BSF seized narcotics and other smuggled goods worth ₹213.40 crore while apprehending two Indian and nine Bangladeshi nationals involved in various border-related crimes.

BSF Meghalaya highlighted its unwavering commitment to border security, reporting significant achievements, including the successful seizure of 143 cattle and other contraband items. The force, in close coordination with state and central agencies, has been actively engaged in joint operations to prevent unlawful activities and maintain peace in the region.

Beyond its security duties, the BSF has extended humanitarian support to border communities, providing timely medical evacuations, organizing a blood donation camp, and conducting three Civic Action Programs. These initiatives included free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural activities aimed at improving the well-being of local residents and strengthening trust between the BSF and border communities.

Additionally, BSF Meghalaya has participated in bilateral meetings with Bangladesh’s border guarding forces to address cross-border concerns and enhance coordination. These efforts are focused on fostering cooperation and ensuring the welfare of border residents, contributing to stronger ties between the two nations.

