BSF Thwarts Border Crossing, Nabs 3 Bangladeshis in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian driver in East Khasi Hills while they were attempting to cross the international border illegally.

Advertisment

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF intercepted a Swift Dzire near Umsyiem, a border area in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. Upon thorough inspection, three Bangladeshi nationals—residents of Dhaka—were found inside the vehicle, attempting to enter India without valid documents. The Indian driver facilitating their illegal entry was also taken into custody.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle, have been handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.