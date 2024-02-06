Meghalaya: BSF Detain Bangladeshi Man With 3 Buffaloes At Border

The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya foiled a cattle smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border and apprehended a Bangladeshi national, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Reportedly, on Monday (February 5), alert troops of BSF successfully apprehended the Bangladeshi national along with three buffaloes in the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.
Acting on a specific tip-off, vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF laid a special ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, leading to the apprehension of the Bangladeshi national.
The apprehended person was identified as Mohammad Kamil Ahmed, a resident of Donachera in Bangladesh's Sylhet.
The apprehended Bangladeshi national, along with seized buffaloes was handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further legal action.