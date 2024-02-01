BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Liquor Smuggling Attempt, Apprehends Two

In its determination to make the International Border smuggling free, vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Wednesday, apprehended two Indian Nationals along with 356 bottles of liquor that were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the International Border of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific info, troops of the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle near the Indo-Bangladesh border loaded with liquors. The driver and co-driver of the seized vehicle were apprehended, as they failed to produce valid documents for the consignment of liquor. The apprehended persons along with seized liquor bottles were handed over to the customs office Dawki for further necessary action.
BSF has intensified vigilance in the border area of Meghalaya and also deployed additional manpower and gadgets to maintain National Security and prevent all kinds of illegal activities.