BSF M'laya Apprehend 2 Indian Nationals with Bangladeshi Currency Near Border

In a display of unwavering commitment to border security, the vigilant troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals carrying Bangladeshi currency valued at 3,40,000 Taka near the International border of East Khasi Hills district.
Acting on a specific tip-off, troops from the 4th Battalion BSF conducted a special operation in the vicinity of BOP Nayabazar. During the operation, suspicious movements along the Indo-Bangladesh border caught the attention of BSF personnel. Upon further investigation, a bag containing 3,40,000 Bangladeshi Taka in 500 denomination notes was discovered, leading to the apprehension of both individuals.
The identities of the detained individuals were disclosed as Balanus Mawroh, a resident of Nongjri Wahsier village, and Enterness Khongsni, hailing from Nongjritluh village in East Khasi Hills district. Preliminary questioning revealed that the Bangladeshi currency in their possession was intended for illicit cross-border activities.
Following the apprehension, both individuals and the seized Bangladeshi currency were handed over to the Police Station Pynursla for further legal proceedings.