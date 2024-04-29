BSF M'laya & Police Joint Operation Nets Large Sugar Haul at Int'l Border

In a coordinated effort to combat illicit activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the vigilant forces of BSF Meghalaya Frontier and Meghalaya Police joined hands, resulting in the successful seizure of a significant quantity of sugar from the bordering area of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on April 28, 2024.
Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops from the 200 Bn, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
During the operation, a staggering 42,300 kilograms of sugar, valued at over Rs 16 lakh, were discovered in an abandoned house situated in close proximity to the international border. The confiscated sugar bags were promptly handed over to the Rongra police station for further legal action.
In a separate operation, Seema Praharis of 193 Bn BSF intercepted a consignment of clothing items, specifically sarees, valued at over Rs 3 lakh, destined for smuggling into Bangladesh from the international border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.