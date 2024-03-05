BSF & M'laya Police Seize 33,000 Kgs of Sugar Meant for Smuggling into Bangladesh
Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya in joint operations with Meghalaya police seized more than 33,000 Kgs of sugar in the last 24 hours along the International border of South Garo Hills district, Meghalaya.
The sugar was intended for illegal smuggling into Bangladesh.
Acting on specific information, troops of the 200th Battalion BSF Meghalaya in collaboration with Meghalaya police launched a joint operation.
The operation led to the successful seizure of a large cache of sugar, which had been stockpiled in an abandoned house near the Rongra bordering area.
In another operation, a BSF Mobile Check Post party intercepted a truck near Baghmara.
The truck was suspected of carrying a large quantity of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. Upon being intercepted, the driver and co-driver fled the scene under the cover of darkness.
The seized goods have been handed over to concern Police post for further necessary action.