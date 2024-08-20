BSF Nabs 6, Foils Infiltration Along Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya

In a well-coordinated operation on August 19, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Jaintia Hills district.
The operation led to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi nationals, including two men and one woman, along with three Indian facilitators.
In response to the ongoing unrest and deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya in a statement has mentioned that they intensified its surveillance and border domination efforts to prevent illegal crossings and safeguard national security.
Meanwhile, the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the local police for further legal action.
Earlier on Monday, Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India from the Tripura side on Monday night.
The individuals, identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar, were later pushed back to Bangladesh.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the report on X, stating that the three, who were seeking labor work in Chennai, had crossed the border illegally.