BSF Foils Sugar Smuggling Attempt, Apprehends 2 Near Int'l Border

In a proactive operation, on Thursday, the vigilant troops of 172 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle loaded with a huge quantity of Sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh and also apprehended two Indian Nationals near the Kuliang bordering area under East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Based on specific information, BSF troops identified and intercepted a vehicle loaded with 35,000 Kg of sugar. The vehicle was coming from Ladrymbai and heading towards Kuliang bordering area. Upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce any valid documents about the consignment of Sugar

The seized items and apprehended persons were handed over to the concerned customs office for further legal action.

