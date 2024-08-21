Bus Mishap at USTM Due to Brake Failure, Multiple Injured

A bus carrying students and faculty from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) crashed into a campus wall due to brake failure on August 20. The incident occurred around 4:15 PM, shortly after classes had concluded.
The bus, which had students, faculty, the driver, and the conductor onboard, collided with a wall as it was unable to stop.
According to USTM's Public Relations Officer Rani Pathak, “the accident resulted due to a brake failure and in an effort to prevent a collision with another campus bus, the driver lost his control over the vehicle and rammed into the wall.
While the onboard passengers sustained only minor injuries, the bus driver was reported to have been injured and was treated with bandages.