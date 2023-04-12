Meghalaya Church Workers Allegedly Manhandled in Bihar's Patna

A few unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted two church workers from Meghalaya in Bihar’s Patna, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to reports, a group of people stopped the workers and manhandled them.

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra was quoted by PTI saying, “An incident was reported in Alamgang area of the city where people, hailing from Meghalaya, and belonging to a particular community, were reportedly manhandled by miscreants... They, however, expressed willingness to go to their native place without registering FIR.”

He further informed that the church workers had left for Meghalaya and will be provided security till the last point of their journey.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident.

CM Sangma tweeted, “Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from the Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants. Instructed Meg Police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file FIR against those miscreants.”