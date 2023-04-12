Union Minister Reviews Upgradation Work of Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) BL Verma reviewed the progress of upgradation works at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram.

During his visit to the airport, the Union Minister was briefed on the progress of the project, the various components under the project and the timeline for its completion.

Verma stated that since all funds for the project had been released, work must progress in full swing without any further delays to complete it on time.

The minister was also being informed that the completion time for the project was extended from March 2023 to December 2023. Verma urged the officials to ensure its completion by October 2023 so that the project can be dedicated to the people of Mizoram before the Assembly elections which will be due in the state towards the end of this year.

Verma also reviewed various development works underway in Mamit district.

The upgradation project of the airport is funded under North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS) at a cost of Rs 19.59 crores.

Notably, the Lengpui Airport is a domestic airport in Lengpui, serving Mizoram's capital Aizawl. The airport is connected by flights to Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal, and is located at a distance of 32 km from Aizawl.