Congress Releases Final List Of Candidates For Meghalaya Polls

The Congress has released the final list of candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections.

The final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC), informed Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala.

Below are the five candidates –

Jhanika Siangshai – Khliehriat constituency

Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat – Amlarem constituency

Chireng Peter R Marak – Kharkutta constituency

Dr Tweel K Marak – Resubelpara constituency

Carla R Sangma – Rajabala constituency

Earlier last week, the party had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60-members state Assembly.

Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7.

The counting of votes will be held on March 2.