Connectivity Disrupted as Landslide Hits NH-6 in Meghalaya

Vehicular movement on National Highway-6 in Meghalaya was halted following a massive landslide in the East Jaintia Hills on Thursday.
The landslide reportedly caused by severe soil and water erosion, has affected the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati route, blocking the vital national highway.
According to sources, a significant portion of the road has been washed away by the heavy flow of water, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and disrupting communication links to the neighboring states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The district administration has reportedly announced that the highway will remain closed until necessary repairs are completed. Further, emergency measures have been implemented to rescue those stranded on the road.
The police have urged people to contact them at 91-6909316114 for assistance.