Conrad Sangma Sworn-In as Meghalaya Chief Minister

The National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma took swore-in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term in Shillong on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Moreover, Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak and Rakkan A Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Shakliar Warjri and Comingone Ymbon took oath as ministers in the NPP-led Meghalaya government.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Guwahati to take part in the swearing ceremony.

He is also scheduled to take part in the oath taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland Chief Minister today.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.