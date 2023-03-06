Conrad Sangma Thanks UDP & PDF for Joining NPP to Form Govt in Meghalaya

Significantly, in the recently concluded assembly elections, UDP got 11 seats and PDF got two seats. The NPP alliance now holds 45 of the 60 seats in the assembly.

Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Interestingly, the political development came amid Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) president KP Pangniang claimed to form a government without the NPP and the BJP.

Pangniang earlier during a press conference in Shillong told that two HSPDP MLAs namely Shakliar Warjri (Mawthadraishan) and Methodius Dkhar (Mawshynrut) had asked the UDP-led alliance for an action plan as the people of the state want a Khasi Chief Minister.

Following this, Pangniang had asked the UDP and five other parties to discuss on ways to form a government in Meghalaya.

The HSPDP president said that the party's two legislators would not disobey the party and therefore asked all other parties to come out with a plan to form the government and if all goes well, they would come back and support the government without the NPP.

According to him, the legislators will support any government that is headed by a regional party, and one of them has to be a part of the cabinet.