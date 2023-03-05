New Twist in Meghalaya Politics: UDP and PDF Join Hands with NPP to Form Govt

After a huge upheaval over the formation of the next government in Meghalaya, in a recent political development, the regional parties United Democratic Party (UDP) and People's Democratic Front (PDF) pledged their support to the National People’s Party (NPP)-led government.

Significantly, in the recently concluded assembly elections, UDP got 11 seats and PDF got two seats.

The NPP alliance now holds 45 of the 60 seats in the assembly.

Interestingly, the political development came amid Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) president KP Pangniang claim to form a government without the NPP and the BJP.

Pangniang earlier during a press conference in Shillong told that two HSPDP MLAs namely Shakliar Warjri (Mawthadraishan) and Methodius Dkhar (Mawshynrut) had asked the UDP-led alliance for an action plan as the people of the state want a Khasi Chief Minister.

Following which, Pangniang had asked the UDP and five other parties to discuss on ways to form a government in Meghalaya.

He mentioned that he has asked UDP to form a list of who will take leading positions of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet members in the newly formed government in Meghalaya.

“As people of Meghalaya want a Khasi Chief Minister, two HSPDP MLAs have asked UDP and other parties to form a government without NPP and BJP,” revealed Pangniang.

The HSPDP president said that the party's two legislators would not disobey the party and therefore asked all other parties to come out with a plan to form the government and if all goes well, they would come back and support the government without the NPP.

According to him, the legislators will support any government that is headed by a regional party, and one of them has to be a part of the cabinet.

Pangniang said, “Everyone is looking forward to a Khasi CM and a government led by a regional party, and if national parties like Congress and TMC can support this, then why not HSPDP.”

Earlier, it had come to the fore that the two HSPDP MLAs, namely Shakliar Warjri (Mawthadraishan) and Methodius Dkhar (Mawshynrut) were not present at the meeting led by UDP to form a non-NPP-BJP government. Later in the evening it was learnt that the two MLAs handed over letters of support to the National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma.

Reacting to the support extended by the two HSPDP MLAs, KP Pangniang, President of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), had sent a letter to the NPP President Conrad Sangma, withdrawing support from the NPP party in forming the government.

In his letter, Pangniang had said, “The HSPDP did not authorize the two MLAs to lend support to the formation of your government as we have seen through media report. The party has no role in this affair and therefore withdraws our support to your party”.